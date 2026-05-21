From June 19 to September 7, 2026, discover Canada by enjoying free admissions and discounts

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians are making vacations plans, the Canada Strong Pass is returning for another season. In less than a month, from June 19 to September 7, 2026, Canadians will once again be able to experience the very best Canada has to offer, free of charge or at a reduced cost.

From museums and railways to national parks, the federal government is making it easier to choose Canada this summer.

The pass includes:

Parks Canada: Free entry to all sites operated by Parks Canada, as well as a 25-percent rebate on camping fees for everyone.

National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum: Free entry for children 17 years or younger or 50 percent off for young adults 18 to 24 years old;

Participating provincial or territorial museums and art galleries: Free entry for children 17 years or younger or 50 percent off for young adults 18 to 24 years old;

VIA Rail Canada: Free trips for children 17 years or younger when accompanied by an adult, and 25 percent off for young adults 18 to 24 years old.

At a time when costs remain a concern for numerous households, the Canada Strong Pass is one of the ways the Government of Canada is making life more affordable for families and young adults. Launched in the summer of 2025, the program has helped increase visitor numbers at these participating institutions and destinations:

a 6.5-percent increase in VIA Rail Canada ridership;

a 13-percent increase in visits to Parks Canada sites;

an average 15-percent increase in attendance at national museums; and

an average 6.3-percent increase in attendance at participating provincial and territorial museums and art galleries.

These results demonstrate how Canadians choosing to explore their own country can help support jobs, local businesses and cultural institutions in communities across Canada. They also reflect the growing interest in Canada's cultural and natural attractions among visitors from around the world, helping showcase the people, places and experiences that make Canada unique.

Canada has everything the world wants. The Canada Strong Pass invites Canadians and visitors to rediscover our country, its landscapes, its culture and the people who bring it to life.

Quotes

"We can be proud of Canada and proud to be Canadians. Following its success last year, we are bringing the Canada Strong Pass back to deliver real savings and make it easier for families to experience Canada's parks, museums, railways and campsites. I encourage everyone to explore Canada this summer and make the most of the Pass."



--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Extending the Canada Strong Pass makes it more affordable for families to experience the places and landscapes that make Canada unique, while supporting our economy. VIA Rail plays an essential role in this initiative by offering safe and accessible rail service to communities across Canada. I encourage Canadians to explore more of our country this summer and create lasting memories."



--The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Canada Strong Pass encourages more people to explore the natural wonder and rich history of Canada's national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas. By making these places more accessible, we're helping visitors deepen their connection to nature and heritage and foster a strong sense of pride in the places that define our country."



--The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

The Canada Strong Pass was launched in the summer of 2025. Its renewal for the summer of 2026 was announced last fall, at the same time as the winter pass, which was in effect from December 12, 2025 to January 15, 2026.

There is no physical or virtual pass. All that is needed is to show up at the participating sites to enjoy free admission or discounts.

Certain activities, like travelling by train or camping, require a reservation. As of January 2026, summer reservations are available on partner websites.

Due to strong demand, particularly for camping and access to parks, it is recommended that you visit the Parks Canada website to plan your visits and travels.

Free entry and discounts are offered exclusively by national museums of Canada as well as participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries. The complete list is available on the Canadian Heritage website.

Canada Strong Pass offers can be used at any time between June 19 and September 7, 2026. They are available to all visitors, whether they are Canadian or international visitors.

Associated Links

Canada Strong Pass

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]