MEDIA ADVISORY - Scotiabank® Hockey Day in Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Feb 04, 2020, 11:00 ET
YELLOWKNIFE, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Celebrations for the 20th annual Scotiabank® Hockey Day in Canada (SHDiC) will kick-off on Wednesday, February 5, in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, with three days of community hockey events. The festivities will culminate on Saturday, February 8, with a 12.5-hour broadcast, featuring all seven Canadian NHL® teams. The broadcast starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, CBC, and Sportsnet NOW. All matchups will also air on NHL Live.The full Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast schedule can be found here.
Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is about much more than just the game of hockey – it's about coming together as a community. Scotiabank is committed to supporting every goal, on and off the ice. Scotiabank believes hockey teaches kids values and lessons that they can use outside the arena, and for the rest of their lives. Helping kids succeed on the ice means helping them succeed everywhere. Since 2008, Scotiabank has proudly supported one million kids and counting. Hockey matters to Scotiabank because it matters to Canadians.
Cheer on your team using #HockeyDay for a chance to win!*
No matter where you live in Canada, everyone can get involved in Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. Post on your favourite social channel, using the hashtag #HockeyDay sharing which Canadian NHL® hockey team you are cheering for on Saturday, February 8! The contest runs from Monday, January 27 – Saturday, February 8, 2020. The grand prize is a trip for two (2) to a destination in the Great White North. Secondary Prizing includes four prizes of $5,000 investments. Full rules and regulations are available here.
Here's what Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada has planned in Yellowknife!
Wednesday, February 5
|
What:
|
Music of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada with Ron MacLean
Opening celebration with NHL Alumni™ and the Stanley Cup®
Media welcome
|
When:
|
8 p.m. The Music of Hockey with Ron MacLean begins – Featuring the Bidini Band, Bryan Trottier, Leonard Sumner, Ryan Boldt, Hunter Brothers, Stephen Brunt, Tara Slone
9:30 p.m. Stanley Cup® arrival
10 p.m. Show ends
|
Where:
|
Northern Arts and Cultural Centre – 4701 52nd Avenue
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®
Sportsnet Personalities
Ron MacLean, Tara Slone, Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak
Thursday, February 6
|
What:
|
The Stanley Cup® visits NJ MacPherson School
Kids get up close with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™
Private event
|
When:
|
9:30 – 10:30 a.m
|
Where:
|
NJ MacPherson School – 525 Range Lake Road
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
|
What:
|
The Stanley Cup® visits K'àlemì Dene School
Private event
|
When:
|
11 a.m. – 12 p.m
|
Where:
|
K'àlemì Dene School – 4903 50 Avenue
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
|
What:
|
Skate with the Stanley Cup®
|
When:
|
12:15 – 2 p.m
|
Where:
|
Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Lanny McDonald, Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®
|
What:
|
Hockey Clinics – NHL Alumni™
|
When:
|
2 – 2:45 p.m. –
2:15 – 3:00 p.m. –
Toronto Maple Leafs Clinic #1
3:15 – 4:00 p.m. –
|
What:
|
SHDiC: Gala Banquet
All ages
|
When:
|
6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
|
Where:
|
Weledeh/St. Pats High School – 5023 46th Street
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Paul Coffey, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick, Andrew Ference, Colin Patterson, Jamie Lee Rattray, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®
Sportsnet Personalities
Friday, February 7
|
What:
|
SHDiC: NHL® Declaration of Principles Breakfastwith the Stanley Cup®
|
When:
|
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m
|
Where:
|
DND Gym – 41 Kam Lake Road
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Andrew Ference, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Jamie Lee Rattray and the Stanley Cup®
|
What:
|
The Stanley Cup® visits Weledeh/St. Pats High School
|
When:
|
10:00 – 11:00 a.m
|
Where:
|
Weledeh/St. Pats High School – 5023 46th Street
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Sportsnet Personalities
|
What:
|
Seniors Home Visit
Residents get the chance to get up close to the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™
*Private event
|
When:
|
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m
|
Where:
|
Bakers Centre – 5710 50th Avenue
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Sportsnet Personalities
|
What:
|
Hockey Clinics – NHL Alumni™
Media welcome
|
When:
|
Toronto Maple Leafs Clinics 3 & 4:
Edmonton Oilers Clinic 2:
|
What:
|
The Challenge Cup
|
When:
|
High School Girls Challenge Cup
High School Boys Challenge Cup
|
Where:
|
Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road
|
What:
|
SHDiC: NHL Alumni™ and Celebrity Classic
Featuring teams made up of local hockey players and NHL Alumni™
*Ticketed event
|
When:
|
7:30 – 9:30 p.m
|
Where:
|
Multiplex – 41 Kam Lake Road
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Sportsnet Personalities
|
What:
|
SHDiC: Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Friday Cabaret
*Ticketed event
|
When:
|
9:30 p.m. – Midnight
|
Where:
|
DND Gym -41 Kam Lake Road
Saturday, February 8
|
What:
|
SHDiC: Parade & Outdoor Festival
|
When:
|
All Day – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m
|
Where:
|
|
What:
|
Scotiabank Community HockeyFest
|
When:
|
10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m
|
Where:
|
Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena - 41 Kam Lake Road
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Andrew Ference
|
Who:
|
Hockey Alumni
Sportsnet Personalities
-Note: Times subject to change.
Scotiabank is proud to work with Sportsnet to sponsor Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. We are excited to bring the 20th annual edition of the hockey festivities to the Northwest Territories, for the first time in the history of the event.
About Scotiabank Hockey
Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, NHL Alumni™, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at the Scotiabank Saddledome) and Edmonton Oilers, and it also supports the Montreal Canadiens. Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada, since 2008. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit ScotiabankHockeyClub.com or through social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
