MEDIA ADVISORY - Scotiabank® Hockey Day in Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is about much more than just the game of hockey – it's about coming together as a community. Scotiabank is committed to supporting every goal, on and off the ice. Scotiabank believes hockey teaches kids values and lessons that they can use outside the arena, and for the rest of their lives. Helping kids succeed on the ice means helping them succeed everywhere. Since 2008, Scotiabank has proudly supported one million kids and counting. Hockey matters to Scotiabank because it matters to Canadians.

No matter where you live in Canada, everyone can get involved in Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. Post on your favourite social channel, using the hashtag #HockeyDay sharing which Canadian NHL® hockey team you are cheering for on Saturday, February 8! The contest runs from Monday, January 27 – Saturday, February 8, 2020. The grand prize is a trip for two (2) to a destination in the Great White North. Secondary Prizing includes four prizes of $5,000 investments. Full rules and regulations are available here.



Here's what Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada has planned in Yellowknife!

Wednesday, February 5

What: Music of Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada with Ron MacLean Opening celebration with NHL Alumni™ and the Stanley Cup® Ticketed event Media welcome When: 8 p.m. The Music of Hockey with Ron MacLean begins – Featuring the Bidini Band, Bryan Trottier, Leonard Sumner, Ryan Boldt, Hunter Brothers, Stephen Brunt, Tara Slone 9:30 p.m. Stanley Cup® arrival 10 p.m. Show ends Where: Northern Arts and Cultural Centre – 4701 52nd Avenue Who: Hockey Alumni Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup® Sportsnet Personalities Ron MacLean, Tara Slone, Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak

Thursday, February 6

What: The Stanley Cup® visits NJ MacPherson School Kids get up close with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™ Private event

Media welcome When: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m Where: NJ MacPherson School – 525 Range Lake Road Who: Hockey Alumni

Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Jamie Lee Rattray and the Stanley Cup®

Sportsnet Personalities

Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak

What: The Stanley Cup® visits K'àlemì Dene School

Kids get up close with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™



Private event

Media welcome When: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m Where: K'àlemì Dene School – 4903 50 Avenue Who: Hockey Alumni

Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®

Sportsnet Personalities

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone

What: Skate with the Stanley Cup®

- Private Event



Skate and photo session with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™

Media welcome When: 12:15 – 2 p.m Where: Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road Who: Hockey Alumni Lanny McDonald, Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®

What: Hockey Clinics – NHL Alumni™

Media welcome When: 2 – 2:45 p.m. –

Edmonton Oilers Clinic #1:

Multiplex – Shorty Brown Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road Notable Attendees: Paul Coffey, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick and Jamie Lee Rattray 2:15 – 3:00 p.m. – Toronto Maple Leafs Clinic #1

Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road Notable Attendees: Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark and Ann-Sophie Bettez 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. –

Toronto Maple Leafs Clinic #2 -

Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road Notable Attendees: Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark and Ann-Sophie Bettez

What: SHDiC: Gala Banquet

Banquet and dinner featuring Ron MacLean, an NHL Alumni™ Hot Stove and the Stanley Cup®



Ticketed event



All ages

Media welcome When: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Where: Weledeh/St. Pats High School – 5023 46th Street Who: Hockey Alumni Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Paul Coffey, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick, Andrew Ference, Colin Patterson, Jamie Lee Rattray, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup® Sportsnet Personalities

Ron MacLean, Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak

Friday, February 7

What: SHDiC: NHL® Declaration of Principles Breakfastwith the Stanley Cup®

Hosted by Andrew Ference, with Cassie Campbell-Pascall, and Jamie Lee Rattray and local athletes



Breakfast and photo session with the Stanley Cup®



Ticketed event When: 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m Where: DND Gym – 41 Kam Lake Road Who: Hockey Alumni Andrew Ference, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Jamie Lee Rattray and the Stanley Cup®

What: The Stanley Cup® visits Weledeh/St. Pats High School

Kids get up close with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™



Private event

Media welcome When: 10:00 – 11:00 a.m Where: Weledeh/St. Pats High School – 5023 46th Street Who: Hockey Alumni

Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick, Ann-Sophie Bettez and the Stanley Cup®



Sportsnet Personalities

Ken Reid and Evanka Osmak

What: Seniors Home Visit



Residents get the chance to get up close to the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™



*Private event

Media welcome When: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m Where: Bakers Centre – 5710 50th Avenue Who: Hockey Alumni

Lanny McDonald, Paul Coffey, Colin Patterson, Andrew Ference and the Stanley Cup®



Sportsnet Personalities

Ron MacLean

What: Hockey Clinics – NHL Alumni™



Media welcome When: Toronto Maple Leafs Clinics 3 & 4: Time: 12:00 – 12:45 p.m.



Time: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.



Location: Multiplex – Shorty Brown Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road



Notable Attendees: Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark and Jamie Lee Rattray Edmonton Oilers Clinic 2: Time: 2:00 – 2:45 p.m.



Location: Multiplex – Shorty Brown Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road



Notable Attendees: Paul Coffey, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick, Jamie Lee Rattray and Andrew Ference

What: The Challenge Cup When: High School Girls Challenge Cup Time: 1:15 – 3:00 p.m



Notable Attendees: Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Jamie Lee Rattray

High School Boys Challenge Cup Time: 3:15 – 5:00 p.m



Notable Attendees: Paul Coffey, Andrew Ference Where: Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena – 41 Kam Lake Road

What: SHDiC: NHL Alumni™ and Celebrity Classic



Featuring teams made up of local hockey players and NHL Alumni™



*Ticketed event

Media welcome

Scarf Giveaway: All fans will receive SHDiC scarves on their seats When: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m Where: Multiplex – 41 Kam Lake Road Who: Hockey Alumni

Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Wendel Clark, Paul Coffey, Fernando Pisani, Jason Strudwick, Andrew Ference, Colin Patterson, Jamie Lee Rattray, Ann-Sophie Bettez, Bryan Trottier and the Stanley Cup®



Sportsnet Personalities

Evanka Osmak, Ken Reid and Ron MacLean

What: SHDiC: Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada Friday Cabaret

Evening of music featuring the Bidini Band



*Ticketed event

Media welcome When: 9:30 p.m. – Midnight Where: DND Gym -41 Kam Lake Road

Saturday, February 8

What: SHDiC: Parade & Outdoor Festival

Hot Stove interviews and photo sessions with NHL Alumni, grand entry and photos with the Stanley Cup®, giveaways, on-ice hockey clinics, NHL broadcast viewing party in the Scotiabank Warming Zone, and more



Local fans get up close with the Stanley Cup® and NHL Alumni™



Media welcome When: All Day – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. - Stanley Cup ® Parade: T he Stanley Cup® and Lanny McDonald to arrive on dogsled

SHDiC Giveaways: SHDiC branded toques

Scotiabank Warming Zone: Heated area with seating and screens to watch the broadcast, hot chocolate, coffee and s'mores

Alumni Photo Zone: Autograph and photo sessions with Alumni. Fans can have their photos taken and share to their social pages using #HockeyDay

Stanley Cup ® Photos: Photo sessions with the Stanley Cup®

Pond Hockey Tournament: Local tournament played throughout the day on the outdoor pond Where: Somba K'e Park - 4910 52 Street

Multiplex - 41 Kam Lake Road

What: Scotiabank Community HockeyFest Six Scotiabank sponsored teams will participate in an on and off-ice skills and drills clinic featuring NHL Alumni and instruction by local hockey coaches When: 10:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m Where: Multiplex – Ed Jeske Arena - 41 Kam Lake Road Who: Hockey Alumni Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Andrew Ference

Who: Hockey Alumni

Lanny McDonald, Darcy Tucker, Paul Coffey, Wendel Clark and Cassie Campbell-Pascall



Sportsnet Personalities

Evanka Osmak and Ken Reid

-Note: Times subject to change.

Scotiabank is proud to work with Sportsnet to sponsor Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. We are excited to bring the 20th annual edition of the hockey festivities to the Northwest Territories, for the first time in the history of the event.

About Scotiabank Hockey

Scotiabank is the Official Bank of the NHL®, NHL Alumni™, Toronto Maple Leafs (who play at Scotiabank Arena), Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames (who play at the Scotiabank Saddledome) and Edmonton Oilers, and it also supports the Montreal Canadiens. Scotiabank's Community Hockey Sponsorship Program has supported over one million kids and counting through its involvement with minor hockey teams in communities across Canada, since 2008. To find out more about Scotiabank's hockey programs, please visit ScotiabankHockeyClub.com or through social media on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.



* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest runs from January 27, 2020 at 12:01 am (ET) to February 8, 2020 at 11:59 pm (ET). One (1) grand prize winner will receive a trip to the Great White North for a total approximate value of $18,000. Four (4) secondary winners will each receive $5000 CAN to be deposited into any eligible Scotiabank Account. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries received. Open to Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority at time of entry. Skill-testing question required. Some conditions apply. See full Official Rules at www.scotiabankhockeyclub.com/hockeyday for complete details.

