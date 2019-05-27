Media Advisory - School bus drivers protest process that creates driver shortages and instability

PETERBOROUGH, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - School bus drivers from across the GTA will protest systemic flaws in Ontario's school bus contract process that create driver shortages and instability for students.

"There are fundamental issues with the way that school bus contracts are awarded and administered across the province," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi. "If the government fails to address this problem the chaos that drivers, students, parents and school boards have experienced over the past few years will continue as contracts are flipped from operator to operator leading to decreased safety standards, low wages and insufficient staffing to cover routes."

WHAT: School bus driver protest



WHEN: Tuesday May 28, 2019



WHERE: 9:00 a.m. Bus departs first stop at McDonalds Plaza Brock Rd. and Hwy 401, Pickering ON. Interviews with Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268 prior to departure available on request.





10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Protest starts at the Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario, 885 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON then will move to the office of MPP Dave Smith, Unit 4, 1123 Water Street, Peterborough



WHO: Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268, GTA school bus drivers

"Drivers are a very important part of the education system and should not be taken for granted," said Debbie Montgomery, President of Unifor Local 4268. "As frontline workers our drivers are warning the government and the public about an ongoing crisis in the industry that is and will continue to negatively impact the children of Ontario."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

