MONTRÉAL, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - From sunset until 1 a.m., the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in purple to honour the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"Tonight's special illumination celebrates the accomplishments of people living with visible and non-visible disabilities in the face of challenge. Accessible buildings, public spaces, and transportation are vital to creating inclusive communities that enable all residents to participate fully in society and, in turn, enrich it with their contributions."

—The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

