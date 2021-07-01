MONTRÉAL, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - This Canada Day, the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will light up in orange from sunset to 1 a.m.

"Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will illuminate with orange in honour of the Indigenous children whose lives were taken too soon, and to highlight the courage and resilience of all Indigenous peoples. Let's keep reflecting on our collective journey and continue on the path to meaningful reconciliation to build a better, more resilient, and more inclusive Canada for all."

—The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

A National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available for those affected by the residential school system. Trained crisis counsellors can be reached 24/7 by calling : 1-866-925-4419.

