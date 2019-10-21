Media Advisory - Royal Canadian Mint to Unveil Silver Coin Featuring Louis Riel and Michif, the Official Language of the Métis Nation Français

WINNIPEG, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - In partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation, the Royal Canadian Mint is unveiling a new silver collector coin celebrating the 175th anniversary of the birth of Louis Riel.  For the first time in Canadian history, this coin also features Michif, the official language of the Métis Nation. The event will take place at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg on October 22, 2019.

Where:

Fort Garry Hotel
7th Floor, Concert Hall
222 Broadway
Winnipeg, MB


When:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Media and guest arrival: 10:00 a.m.
Remarks and unveiling: 10:30 a.m.


Who:

Thomas Roche, Senior Director, Winnipeg Manufacturing, Royal Canadian Mint
David Chartrand, President, Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF)
Clément Chartier, President, Métis National Council
David Garneau, Coin Artist

