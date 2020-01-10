MEDIA ADVISORY - Release of new report on Child and Family Poverty: Setting the Stage for a Poverty Free Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - It has been 30 years since the federal government unanimously voted to end child poverty by the year 2000. Campaign 2000 will release its annual National Report Card on Tuesday, on January 14, 2020. The media release and full report will be available at www.campaign 2000.ca as of 7am.

This year we report on how far we have come over those decades, change in rates of poverty since the announcement of the federal poverty reduction strategy, and feature new analysis on the impacts of the first full year of the Canada Child Benefit on family incomes, and much more.

The national report card is released in coordination with several provincial report cards from our partners in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia to Prince Edward Island. Winnipeg partners will release their provincial report card at the end of January and Ontario partners at the end of February.

Regional spokespeople will be available for comment, and in both official languages through the contacts listed below. Please visit www.campaign2000.ca for further details and more information.

Provincial Report Card contacts:

British Columbia – Adrienne Montani and Helesia Luke, First Call: BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition, (office) 604-709-6970; (cell) 604-858-0553; [email protected]

Alberta -- Joel French, Public Interest Alberta, (office) 780-420-0471, (cell) 780-893-9379, [email protected]

Saskatchewan – Miguel Sanchez, Social Policy Centre, University of Regina, 306-585-4848, [email protected] or [email protected]

Manitoba – Sid Frankel, University of Manitoba, (cell) 204-295-3749, [email protected]

Ontario – Leila Sarangi, Campaign 2000, (cell) 647-393-1097, [email protected]

New Brunswick – Chelsea Driscoll, Saint John Human Development Council, 506-799-2317, [email protected]

Nova Scotia – Christine Saulnier, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, NS Office, 902-240-0926, [email protected]

Prince Edward Island – Mary Boyd, PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy, 902-892-9074 or (cell) 902-388-2693, [email protected]

Northwest Territories – Janine Harvey, Economic Development, Ulukhaktok, (cell) 867-445-0391, [email protected]

Campaign 2000 is a non-partisan, cross-Canada network of 120 national, provincial and community partner organizations committed to working to end child and family poverty that is hosted by Family Service Toronto. For all of Campaign 2000's report cards, visit http://www.campaign2000.ca.

SOURCE Campaign 2000

For further information: National Report Card Contacts: Leila Sarangi - National Coordinator, Campaign 2000, (cell) 647-393-1097, [email protected]; Liyu Guo - Campaign 2000, (office) 416-595-9230, ext. 244 or (cell) 416-624-1885, [email protected]; Porte-parole français disponible Rachel Gouin, (cell) 613-791-0361