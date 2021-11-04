Key industry leaders come together to discuss insurance in a post-pandemic world

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada will hold its 30th annual insurance conference, Reimagining Insurance, on Wednesday, November 17. The virtual conference brings together thought leaders from KPMG and the insurance industry to share their perspectives on the transformation of the sector.

The conference will offer an in-depth exploration of the issues affecting insurers today, including the rapid pace of digitization, consolidation, regulation, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

"Whether it's improving customer experience, leveraging disruptive technologies or preparing for IFRS 17, Reimagining Insurance is a one-stop shop for stakeholders to learn about, understand and reimagine the future of the insurance sector," says Chris Cornell, National Sector Leader, Insurance, KPMG in Canada.

This year's lineup includes a keynote address from Kevin D. Strain, President and CEO of Sun Life. Other guest panelists include: Eric Herbelin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Manitoba Public Insurance; Celyeste Power, Chief Strategy Officer at Insurance Bureau of Canada; and Neville Henderson, Assistant Superintendent, Insurance Supervision Sector, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

The conference will be presented in English.

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm EST

Registration: Media are invited to attend and can register here.

CONFERENCE AGENDA

Opening Remarks | 12:05pm - 12:10pm

Chris Cornell , Partner, Audit, and National Sector Leader, Insurance, KPMG in Canada

A vision for Sun Life as it emerges from the pandemic | 12:10pm - 12:55pm

Kevin D. Strain , CEO, Sun Life

Plenary 1 | 12:55pm - 1:45pm

Reimaging Insurance: Global view on the state of the industry

Laura J Hay, Global Head of Insurance, KPMG International

Breakout Session 1 | 1:55pm - 2:40pm

IFRS 17 - Embracing Change - Planning for transition

Alison Rose , Partner, Life & Pensions Actuarial Practice, KPMG in Canada

, Partner, Life & Pensions Actuarial Practice, Cathy Yuan , Senior Manager, Financial Services, KPMG in Canada

, Senior Manager, Financial Services, Anthony Buonaiuto , Senior Manager, KPMG in Canada

Breakout Session 2 | 1:55pm - 2:40pm

Reimagining operations

Paul Jones , Senior Manager, KPMG in Canada

, Senior Manager, Gavin Lubbe , Partner and National Leader, Management Consulting – Operations; GTA Lead, Data & Analytics, KPMG in Canada

, Partner and National Leader, Management Consulting – Operations; GTA Lead, Data & Analytics, Jonathan Weir , Partner, KPMG in Canada

, Partner, Jonathan Wong , Director, Advisory – C&O Financial Services, KPMG US

Breakout Session 3 | 1:55pm - 2:40pm

Post pandemic risks and opportunities

Doron Melnick , Partner Management Consulting, Leader Transformation Delivery Services, Leader, People and Change Services, KPMG in Canada

Plenary 2 | 2:50pm - 3:35pm

Reimagining customer experience

Véronique Dorval , SVP, Chief Client Experience Officer, Sun Life

, SVP, Chief Client Experience Officer, Eric Herbelin , President & Chief Executive Officer, Manitoba Public Insurance

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Celyeste Power , Chief Strategy Officer at Insurance Bureau of Canada

, Chief Strategy Officer at Peter Hughes , Partner and National Leader, Customer Practice, KPMG in Canada

Breakout Session 4 | 3:45pm - 4:30pm

Reimagining tax

Will McCallum , Managing Director, Crown House, Bermuda , KPMG Bermuda

Managing Director, Crown House, , Penelope Woolford , Partner, National Service Line Leader, International Corporate Tax, KPMG in Canada

Partner, National Service Line Leader, International Corporate Tax, Marcus Heyland , Managing Director, Tax, Washington National Tax Office, KPMG

Breakout Session 5 | 3:45pm - 4:30pm

Transformative forces shaping the industry

Zaid Hoosain , Partner, Management Consulting – Operations, KPMG in Canada

Breakout Session 6 | 3:35pm - 4:30pm

Reimagining Insurance: Fresh approach to the Board of Directors' mandate

Dana R. Chaput , Partner and Insurance Accounting Change Leader, KPMG in Canada

, Partner and Insurance Accounting Change Leader, Stephen D. Smith , Partner, Audit, Financial Services, KPMG in Canada

, Partner, Audit, Financial Services, Alexander Rau , Partner, Advisory Services – Cyber Security, KPMG in Canada

Regulator point of view | 4:35pm - 5:00pm

Neville Henderson , Assistant Superintendent, Insurance Supervision Sector, Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)

, Assistant Superintendent, Insurance Supervision Sector, Amit Chalam , Partner, Risk Consulting, Financial Services, KPMG in Canada

, Partner, Risk Consulting, Financial Services, Chris Cornell , Partner, Audit, and National Sector Leader, Insurance, KPMG in Canada

