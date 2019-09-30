Media Advisory - Reaction of the Chief of the AFNQL Ghislain Picard to the Viens Commission's report
Sep 30, 2019, 10:21 ET
VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Ghislain Picard will be on site and available for interviews following the tabling of the report on the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec (Viens Commission).
|
EVENT :
|
Report of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec
|
DATE :
|
Monday, September 30, 2019
|
TIME :
|
After the Ministers' press conference
|
ADDRESS :
|
First Peoples Pavilion, Val-d'Or campus, Room 4224
About the AFNQL
The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL.
SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador
For further information: Alain Garon, agaron@apnql.com, Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418-254-4620
Share this article