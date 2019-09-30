Media Advisory - Reaction of the Chief of the AFNQL Ghislain Picard to the Viens Commission's report

VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) Ghislain Picard will be on site and available for interviews following the tabling of the report on the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec (Viens Commission).

EVENT : Report of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec



DATE : Monday, September 30, 2019



TIME : After the Ministers' press conference



ADDRESS : First Peoples Pavilion, Val-d'Or campus, Room 4224

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

675, 1st Avenue

Val-d'Or

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL.

For further information: Alain Garon, agaron@apnql.com, Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418-254-4620

