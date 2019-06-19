Media Advisory - Raising of Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives and members of the public are invited to join the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, M.P. Randy Boissonnault, for the annual raising of the Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill.

Date: June 20, 2019

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Parliament Hill

SOURCE Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Riley Schnurr, LGBTQ2 Liaison, Office of the Special Advisor on LGBTQ2 Issues, 613-992-4524; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420

