Media Advisory - Public Servants Gather to Launch the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign

OTTAWA, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, Government of Canada employees will launch the 2019 Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign (GCWCC) with the third annual Walk Run Roll – move for what matters!, an inclusive 5-km event that is open to everyone.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.





PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:

11:30 a.m. Remarks by:

Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ian Shugart

Deputy Minister and National GCWCC Chair, Kelly Gillis





12:00 p.m. Photo opportunity followed by start of the walk, run or roll



WHERE: Parliament Hill

About the Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign

Government of Canada employees have contributed to annual fundraising campaigns since 1945. The campaign is the largest workplace charitable campaign in Canada and benefits Canadians across the country through HealthPartners, local United Ways / Centraides, and more than 85,000 registered Canadian charities. Last year, public servants and retirees raised $29.8 million that is helping those in need from coast to coast to coast. Of that, over $14M went to charities in the National Capital Region.

This year we are featuring local charitable organizations at the Walk Run Roll such as Canadian Blood Services, SPCA de l'Outaouais, Therapeutic Paws of Canada, Children's Wish Foundation, Proud To Be Me and many more!

The Ottawa Senators Street Team and HOT 89.9 Street Team are providing music, games, giveaways and prizes, and you can take selfies with puppies on the Hill, mascots and the REDBLACKS Dance and Cheer Team.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/charitable and follow us on Twitter: @GCWCC_CCMTGC; Facebook @GCWCC.CCMTGC or Instagram @GCWCC and @CCMTGC.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, (613) 960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email at: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

