Media advisory - Prime Minister to celebrate Canada's top educators at 25th national awards event

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, will be joined by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, at a special event to honour recipients of the 2019 Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.

Date: Tuesday, May 28, 2019



Time: 4:00 p.m.



Location: National Arts Centre

Fourth Stage

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to register in the mezzanine at the Glenn Gould piano.

This event will be live streamed at 4:15 p.m. on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

