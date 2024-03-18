Mar 18, 2024, 20:46 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a silent greeting of the funeral cortege of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney outside the Sir John A. Macdonald Building. The Speaker of the House of Commons, the Honourable Greg Fergus, and the Speaker of the Senate, the Honourable Raymonde Gagné, will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
The Prime Minister will speak with Israel War Cabinet member, Minister Benny Gantz.
