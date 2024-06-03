Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

