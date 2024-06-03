Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Prime Minister's Office
Jun 03, 2024, 17:31 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
