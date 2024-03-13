Mar 13, 2024, 19:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Southwestern Ontario
|
11:05 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with union workers.
|
Note for media:
• Pooled photo opportunity
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a short media availability.
|
Notes for media:
• Open coverage
• Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.
• Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.
|
3:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with local seniors.
|
Note for media:
• Pooled photo opportunity
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
