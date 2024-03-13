Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, March 14, 2024 Français

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Southwestern Ontario

11:05 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will meet with union workers.



Note for media:

     •  Pooled photo opportunity


12:30 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will hold a short media availability.



Notes for media:

     •  Open coverage

     •  Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m. 

     •  Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.


3:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with local seniors.



Note for media:

     •  Pooled photo opportunity

