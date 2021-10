OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

The Prime Minister will meet volunteers and help assemble Thanksgiving gift baskets for families who have resettled from Afghanistan.

