Media Advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for two businesses in the Centre-du-Québec region

PLESSISVILLE, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding to support the growth of two businesses in the region: Pro-Innov and Trépanfils.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Time:

11:30 a.m.

Location:

Pro-Innov

2600 de la Coopérative Street

Plessisville, Quebec

G6L 3E6

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Visit CED's Media Room

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Source : Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca