Media advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for an organization and two businesses in the Québec region

QUÉBEC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, will announce funding for a Québec organization, Entrepreneuriat Laval Inc., as well as for two businesses—EMO3 Inc. and Neuro Solutions Group (9367-7292 Québec Inc.)—also located in Québec.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Location:

Maurice-Pollack Pavilion

2305 rue de l'Université

Suite 3122

Laval University

Québec, Quebec

G1V 0A6

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca