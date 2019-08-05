Media advisory - Press conference regarding Government of Canada funding for a Bas‑Saint-Laurent region snowmobile club Français
Aug 05, 2019, 09:00 ET
TROIS-PISTOLES, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce funding for the Club de motoneige Les Pistolets, an NPO in the Les Basques RCM.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
August 6, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m.
Location:
Club de motoneige Les Pistolets
3 route 293 Sud
Trois-Pistoles, Quebec
G0L 4K0
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
