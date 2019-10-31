Media Advisory - Press Conference by Interlake Reserves Tribal Council First Nations on Governments' Response to State of Emergency in Manitoba

OTTAWA, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Manitoba-based Interlake Reserves Tribal Council (IRTC) and member First Nations are holding a press conference at the National Press Gallery on November 1, 2019 to bring attention to their concerns regarding the response of the federal and provincial governments to the State of Emergency called after the recent heavy snowstorm in Manitoba that caused power outages, millions of dollars in damage and hardship for hundreds of evacuees from the First Nations.

The Interlake First Nations are meeting with representatives from Indigenous Services Canada at 9 a.m. ET on November 1 to try to clarify issues around financial and logistical support to deal with the aftermath of the damaging snowstorm, and will speak to media about the results of that discussion and next steps.

Where: National Press Gallery, 150 Wellington Street, Ottawa. When: 12:00PM, November 1, 2019 Who: Chiefs from the IRTC: Lake Manitoba, Dauphin River, Pinaymootang, Little Saskatchewan, Peguis, and Kinonjeoshtegon.

The IRTC is of the opinion that the current federal and provincial governments failed these First Nations. The current policy framework and lack of planning exhibited by both federal and provincial governments were inferior when compared to the support municipalities receive when they declare an emergency.

