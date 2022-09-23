OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - From September 26 to 29, 2022, the President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), Jennifer Carr, will undertake official visits to nursing stations located in remote First Nations northern communities.

President Carr wants to see firsthand how the nursing stations are meeting the health-care needs of the communities while facing crisis-level staffing shortages. She hopes to learn from the nurses, represented by PIPSC, about the challenges they face in their practice.

"Nurses working in remote and isolated First Nations communities are some of the most resourceful, devoted and resilient health care professionals across Canada. They are unsung heroes," says Jennifer Carr, President of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada. "In many First Nations remote and isolated communities, nursing shortages and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic are having exacerbated impacts on the health care delivery. I want to hear what we can do to improve the situation, to ensure First Nations communities and nurses have the support they need and the better health care."

PIPSC represents approximately 4,300 health care workers across Canada in many professions that provide care in diverse settings, including close to 500 nurses at Indigenous Services Canada who serve remote Indigenous communities throughout the country.

Nursing stations provide a broad range of health care services to First Nation communities. Services provided at the nursing clinic include wound care, medication management, emergency services, and disease management.

What: Northern Nursing Stations Tour

When: From September 26 to 29, 2022

Who: Jennifer Carr, PIPSC President

