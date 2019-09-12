MEDIA ADVISORY - PHOTO OPPORTUNITY - Mayor Tory to welcome participants and kick-off 7th Annual RBC Race for the Kids

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Over 8,500 supporters will be taking part in the 7th annual RBC Race for the Kids Toronto on Saturday, September 14 at Mel Lastman Square. Participants will be walking or running to raise funds in support of Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project, a unique program that helps youth with mental health and/or addiction issues by partnering them with professionals that guide them to specialized care.



WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m





WHERE: Mel Lastman Square 5100 Yonge Street Toronto, ON





Photo/interview opportunities include:

Time What Who 8:20 a.m. – 8:30 a.m Photo Op: 5 km

start Interviews to follow Mayor John Tory

RBC Olympians Sarah Wells (400m hurdles) and Travis Gerrits

(aerials skiing)

Troy Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer, RBC Capital Markets &

Co-Chair, RBC Race for the Kids Toronto's Accounting &

Consulting Services Industry Challenge

Dr. Andy Smith, President and CEO, Sunnybrook Health

Sciences Centre

Dr. Anthony Levitt, Medical Director, Family Navigation

Project and Chief, Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Tracey Addison, Parent Advocate with Lived Experience,

Family Navigation Project, Sunnybrook Health Sciences

Centre 8:30 a.m Photo Op: 5,000 participants at the 5 km starting line 9:00 a.m. –

9:15 a.m Photo Op: RBC executives and Sunnybrook senior leadership handing out medals at the finish line 9:15 a.m Photo Op: RBC Olympians engaging with race participants @RBC Olympics Meet

& Greet

