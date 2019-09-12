MEDIA ADVISORY - PHOTO OPPORTUNITY - Mayor Tory to welcome participants and kick-off 7th Annual RBC Race for the Kids
Sep 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Over 8,500 supporters will be taking part in the 7th annual RBC Race for the Kids Toronto on Saturday, September 14 at Mel Lastman Square. Participants will be walking or running to raise funds in support of Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project, a unique program that helps youth with mental health and/or addiction issues by partnering them with professionals that guide them to specialized care.
WHEN:
Saturday, September 14, 2019
7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m
WHERE:
Mel Lastman Square
5100 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON
Photo/interview opportunities include:
Time
What
Who
8:20 a.m. – 8:30 a.m
Photo Op: 5 km
Interviews to follow
8:30 a.m
Photo Op:
5,000 participants at the 5 km starting line
9:00 a.m. –
Photo Op:
RBC executives and Sunnybrook senior leadership handing out medals at the finish line
9:15 a.m
Photo Op:
RBC Olympians engaging with race participants @RBC Olympics Meet
SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
For further information: Media contacts: Jennifer Palisoc, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 416-480-4040 (416-671-9147 on event day), jennifer.palisoc@sunnybrook.ca; Taylor Clifton, Pomp & Circumstance, 647-588-3381, taylor@pomppr.com; Elynn Wareham, Director, Brand & Citizenship Communications, RBC, 647-533-8152, elynn.wareham@rbc.com
