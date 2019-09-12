MEDIA ADVISORY - PHOTO OPPORTUNITY - Mayor Tory to welcome participants and kick-off 7th Annual RBC Race for the Kids

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Sep 12, 2019, 10:00 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Over 8,500 supporters will be taking part in the 7th annual RBC Race for the Kids Toronto on Saturday, September 14 at Mel Lastman Square. Participants will be walking or running to raise funds in support of Sunnybrook's Family Navigation Project, a unique program that helps youth with mental health and/or addiction issues by partnering them with professionals that guide them to specialized care.

WHEN:

Saturday, September 14, 2019

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m



WHERE:

Mel Lastman Square

5100 Yonge Street

Toronto, ON


Photo/interview opportunities include:

Time

What

Who

8:20 a.m. – 8:30 a.m

Photo Op: 5 km
start

Interviews to follow
  • Mayor John Tory
  • RBC Olympians Sarah Wells (400m hurdles) and Travis Gerrits
    (aerials skiing)
  • Troy Maxwell, Chief Operating Officer, RBC Capital Markets &
    Co-Chair, RBC Race for the Kids Toronto's Accounting &
    Consulting Services Industry Challenge
  • Dr. Andy Smith, President and CEO, Sunnybrook Health
    Sciences Centre
  • Dr. Anthony Levitt, Medical Director, Family Navigation
    Project and Chief, Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at
    Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
  • Tracey Addison, Parent Advocate with Lived Experience,
    Family Navigation Project, Sunnybrook Health Sciences
    Centre

8:30 a.m

Photo Op:

5,000 participants at the 5 km starting line

9:00 a.m. –
9:15 a.m

Photo Op:

RBC executives and Sunnybrook senior leadership handing out medals at the finish line

9:15 a.m

Photo Op:

RBC Olympians engaging with race participants @RBC Olympics Meet
& Greet

SOURCE Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

For further information: Media contacts: Jennifer Palisoc, Communications Advisor, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, 416-480-4040 (416-671-9147 on event day), jennifer.palisoc@sunnybrook.ca; Taylor Clifton, Pomp & Circumstance, 647-588-3381, taylor@pomppr.com; Elynn Wareham, Director, Brand & Citizenship Communications, RBC, 647-533-8152, elynn.wareham@rbc.com

