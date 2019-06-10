Media Advisory - Permanent Lighting of Mural in Tribute to Leonard Cohen

MONTREAL, June 6th, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Charitable non-profit organization MU will permanently light on Wednesday June 12th the mural Tower of Songs paying tribute to the late Leonard Cohen. The project is made possible with the support of the Ville-Marie borough and Tourisme Montréal in response to a large public demand to see the mural lit.

The event will be held in presence of Mrs. Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal, Mr. Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, as well as representatives of the Cohen family.









What : Permanent lighting of the mural Tower of Songs, in tribute to Leonard Cohen.



When : Wednesday, June 12th, 2019

Welcome cocktail at 8:00 PM

Speeches begin at 8:30 PM

Lighting of mural at 9:00 PM



Where : Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

La Plage Pivoine Hall, Michal and Renata Hornstein Pavilion for Peace

2075 Bishop street, Montreal, QC, H3G 2E8



Interviews : Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, Co-founder, General and Artistic Director, MU





About MU

MU is a non-profit organization whose mission is to beautify the city of Montreal by creating murals that are anchored in local communities. For 12 years already, 120 murals have been created in 17 boroughs of Montreal. In 2019, the organisation won the 34th Grand Prix of the Conseil des arts de Montréal for its social inclusion work and for the quality and diversity of its murals, which have become a signature for Montreal. www.mumtl.org/en

