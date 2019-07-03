Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Elliot Lake Français

ELLIOT LAKE, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will tour community infrastructure sites in Elliot Lake.

Thursday, July 4, 2019

10:30 a.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Lester B. Pearson Civic Centre
OPEN TO MEDIA
225 King's Highway 108
Elliot Lake, ON  

11:30 a.m.11:50 a.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Ruben Yli-Juuti Centre
OPEN TO MEDIA
301 Mississauga Avenue
Elliot Lake, ON  

1:00 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino participates in a roundtable with local stakeholders
OPEN TO MEDIA
City Hall
45 Hillside Drive North
Elliot Lake, ON  

3:00 p.m.3:45 p.m.
Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Elliot Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant
OPEN TO MEDIA
2 Scott Road
Elliot Lake, Ontario

