Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities visits Elliot Lake

ELLIOT LAKE, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Marco Mendicino, Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, François-Philippe Champagne, will tour community infrastructure sites in Elliot Lake.

Thursday, July 4, 2019

10:30 a.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Lester B. Pearson Civic Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

225 King's Highway 108

Elliot Lake, ON

11:30 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Ruben Yli-Juuti Centre

OPEN TO MEDIA

301 Mississauga Avenue

Elliot Lake, ON

1:00 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino participates in a roundtable with local stakeholders

OPEN TO MEDIA

City Hall

45 Hillside Drive North

Elliot Lake, ON

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino visits the Elliot Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant

OPEN TO MEDIA

2 Scott Road

Elliot Lake, Ontario

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: If you have any questions or to arrange an interview with Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino, please contact: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca

