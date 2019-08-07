Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Karen McCrimmon to announce federal funding to enhance Indigenous cultural awareness, skills, and business growth in Alberta
Aug 07, 2019, 15:10 ET
CALGARY, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Karen McCrimmon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Kanata-Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new federal funding to enhance Indigenous cultural awareness, skills development, and business growth opportunities.
Date:
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m.
Location:
Glenbow Museum Blackfoot Gallery (Third Floor)
