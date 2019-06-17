Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Hébert to announce investment in women entrepreneurs in Gatineau with Parliamentary Secretary Fergus Français
Jun 17, 2019, 10:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Gatineau to announce an investment in women entrepreneurs with Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer.
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Fund announcement
Date:
Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Time:
11:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Location:
Cliona Derma (Crème Jovencia)
200 Montcalm Street
Gatineau, Quebec
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
