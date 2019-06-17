Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Hébert to announce investment in women entrepreneurs in Gatineau with Parliamentary Secretary Fergus Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 17, 2019, 10:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Gatineau to announce an investment in women entrepreneurs with Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer.

Event:      

Women Entrepreneurship Fund announcement
   

Date:     

Tuesday, June 18, 2019
   

Time:     

11:00 to 11:30 a.m.
   

Location:    

Cliona Derma (Crème Jovencia)
 

200 Montcalm Street
 

Gatineau, Quebec  

                                                      

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Hébert to announce investment in women entrepreneurs in Gatineau with Parliamentary Secretary Fergus

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 17, 2019, 10:00 ET