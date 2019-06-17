Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Hébert to announce investment in women entrepreneurs in Gatineau with Parliamentary Secretary Fergus

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Richard Hébert, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Gatineau to announce an investment in women entrepreneurs with Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer.

Event: Women Entrepreneurship Fund announcement Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. Location: Cliona Derma (Crème Jovencia) 200 Montcalm Street Gatineau, Quebec

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

