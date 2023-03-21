GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will lead the Canadian delegation to the United Nations 2023 Water Conference. The conference will take place March 22–24, 2023, in New York City, New York.

Parliamentary Secretary Duguid will deliver Canada's national statement during the plenary session and will also participate in various side events, including an event on Indigenous-led conservation for the health of water ecosystems in Canada, and the world.

Media representatives may contact Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to receive additional information about Parliamentary Secretary Duguid's engagements during the United Nations 2023 Water Conference or to coordinate an interview.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]