Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Cormier to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Belledune Français

Transport Canada

Jun 21, 2019, 13:07 ET

BELLEDUNE, NB, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Serge Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Belledune.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

June 24, 2019 


Time:

2:00 (ADT)



Location:

Port of Belledune
112 Shannon Drive
Belledune, New Brunswick 

In case of rain, the announcement will take place at:

Belledune Recreation and Cultural Centre
2404 Main Street
Belledune, New Brunswick

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

