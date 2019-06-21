Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Cormier to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Belledune Français
Jun 21, 2019, 13:07 ET
BELLEDUNE, NB, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Serge Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Belledune.
The Parliamentary Secretary will be available to speak to media after the event.
Date:
June 24, 2019
Time:
2:00 (ADT)
Location:
Port of Belledune
In case of rain, the announcement will take place at:
Belledune Recreation and Cultural Centre
2404 Main Street
Belledune, New Brunswick
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
