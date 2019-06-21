Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Cormier to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Belledune

BELLEDUNE, NB, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Serge Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Belledune.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: June 24, 2019



Time: 2:00 (ADT)



Location: Port of Belledune

112 Shannon Drive

Belledune, New Brunswick

In case of rain, the announcement will take place at:

Belledune Recreation and Cultural Centre

2404 Main Street

Belledune, New Brunswick

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

