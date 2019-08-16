Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan will visit Vancouver to make an announcement on Canada's Homelessness Strategy Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce the launch of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy to support community efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness in Canada.

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Monday, August 19, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Covenant House Vancouver
326 Pender Street West
Vancouver, British Columbia

                  

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

