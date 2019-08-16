Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan will visit Vancouver to make an announcement on Canada's Homelessness Strategy

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will announce the launch of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy to support community efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness in Canada.

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Monday, August 19, 2019



TIME : 10:00 a.m.



PLACE: Covenant House Vancouver

326 Pender Street West

Vancouver, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

