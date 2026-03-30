TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will participate in the "Canada's Industrial Advantage" panel at the N3 Summit.

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 9:50 am (ET)

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Hall A, Main Stage

Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will participate in the "Canada's Innovation Edge" panel at the N3 Summit.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 12:30 pm (ET)

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Hall A, Main Stage

Members of the media are asked to contact event organizers to confirm their attendance:

Robbie MacLeod, Senior Director, NGen

[email protected]

613-297-3578

Leslie Stojsic, Media Advisor

[email protected]

416-274-1308

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Victoria Morton, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]