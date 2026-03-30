Media advisory - Parliamentary secretaries Carlos Leitão and Karim Bardeesy to participate in the N3 Summit Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Mar 30, 2026, 16:41 ET
TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will participate in the "Canada's Industrial Advantage" panel at the N3 Summit.
Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Time: 9:50 am (ET)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Hall A, Main Stage
Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, will participate in the "Canada's Innovation Edge" panel at the N3 Summit.
Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Time: 12:30 pm (ET)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Hall A, Main Stage
Members of the media are asked to contact event organizers to confirm their attendance:
Robbie MacLeod, Senior Director, NGen
[email protected]
613-297-3578
Leslie Stojsic, Media Advisor
[email protected]
416-274-1308
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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Victoria Morton, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
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