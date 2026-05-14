Government of Canada renews partnership with Carleton University to operate the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Growing an inclusive economy is essential to building Canada strong. When Black entrepreneurs have the tools to start and grow companies, they create jobs, drive innovation and strengthen local communities.

Today, the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, on behalf of the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced a renewed partnership with Carleton University so it can continue operating the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. Since launching in 2022, the Knowledge Hub, through Carleton University's stewardship, has solidified itself as a centre for research, data and insights on Black entrepreneurship ecosystems in Canada. This includes its Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Map, which launched in 2024.

Member of Parliament Fergus also noted that Carleton University has appointed John Nelson as the new executive director of the Knowledge Hub. He has worked in a variety of roles at Carleton University over 15 years. In addition, he is an ambassador with the Ottawa Board of Trade and a coach with the Black Coaches Collective. Mr. Nelson is also engaged in supporting and mentoring new immigrants to Canada as they transition to the Canadian workforce and in facilitating partnerships with collaborators in Ottawa's entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP). The BEP also offers financing through the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, and advice, business training and networking opportunities by organizations funded under the Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Fund.

In 2025, Minister Valdez announced an additional investment of $189 million over five years into the BEP. This funding will keep capital flowing, expand advisory supports and deepen research so more Black-owned businesses can start up, scale up and succeed.

In addition to its direct economic benefits, the renewed BEP will continue to advance the federal government's efforts to address anti-Black racism and break down systemic barriers, including by acting as a key economic initiative supporting Canada's Black Justice Strategy.

Quotes

"The Black Entrepreneurship Program is integral to our government's inclusive entrepreneurship strategy, and the Knowledge Hub plays an important role in helping to shed light on entrepreneurship ecosystems in Canada. Carleton University has been a key partner for the past four years, and our renewed partnership will ensure the Knowledge Hub continues to provide research, data and insight on the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem in Canada."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Black entrepreneurs in Canada have always had the talent and the drive. What they needed was better access to capital, to networks and to data that actually reflects their reality. The Knowledge Hub is helping build that foundation. I'm proud to see this partnership continue and even prouder to welcome John Nelson as its new executive director. This is about making sure Black-owned businesses can start, grow and compete and that Canada's economy is stronger for it."

– The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"As an institution committed to mutual flourishing and inclusive impact, Carleton University is delighted with the renewal of this partnership with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, which will enable us to continue the very important work that the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub is leading. With this support, the Knowledge Hub will deepen and expand its anchor role as the go-to source for robust and credible data, a trusted repository of relevant knowledge and a catalyst for data-informed collaboration and innovation that will enhance Black entrepreneurship, grow Black-owned businesses and strengthen the Canadian economy for the benefit of all Canadians."

– Wisdom Tettey, President and Vice-Chancellor, Carleton University

Quick facts

Launched in 2021, the Black Entrepreneurship Program offers financial and non-financial business supports (i.e. financing, training, mentorship, networking) and improves the quality and availability of data targeted to Black entrepreneurs and business owners across Canada through three program components: the Loan Fund, the Knowledge Hub and the Ecosystem Fund.

The federal government has allocated an additional investment of up to $189 million over five years, from 2025 to 2030, which includes allocations to: the regional development agencies to continue delivering the Ecosystem Fund across Canada Carleton University to continue operating the Knowledge Hub and to improve the quality and availability of data on the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem in Canada the Loan Fund to provide loans of up to $250,000, in collaboration with the Business Development Bank of Canada, to Black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country

Over 24,000 Black-owned businesses have received ecosystem supports such as training, mentorship and networking opportunities as of March 31, 2025. In addition, as of March 2026, 875 loans have been approved representing over $75.8 million in support to help Black entrepreneurs start, grow and maintain their businesses.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]