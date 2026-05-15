Canada expanding high-speed Internet access in the Northwest Territories

Federal investment of over $13 million will provide up to 869 homes with high-speed Internet access

BEHCHOKǪ̀, NT, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Reliable and affordable high-speed Internet is essential for all Canadians. It enables access to important online resources, connects friends and families, and drives economic growth and innovation. This is why the Government of Canada is helping bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities--including Indigenous communities--in the Northwest Territories.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, joined by the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced over $13 million in federal funding for a Northwestel project to bring high-speed Internet access to up to 869 Indigenous households in up to 9 northern communities across the Northwest Territories.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet.

Northwestel will also partner with Telesat to secure high-speed Internet capacity through the company's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Telesat Lightspeed. The Government of Canada and Telesat entered into a $600 million agreement to secure high-speed Internet capacity through the constellation, which will use next-generation technology to significantly improve connectivity across the country. Through the agreement, the Government of Canada is making capacity available to Internet service providers like Northwestel to help connect the most challenging rural and remote communities, including those in Canada's North and Arctic regions.

Better, more reliable connectivity means easier access to important online resources, bridging the digital divide and increasing safety for Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that every household in Canada has access to high-speed Internet by 2030, and we are on track to meet this connectivity target. This project will build toward that goal, and the government will continue to invest in infrastructure that creates new opportunities and makes sure communities can benefit from all of Canada's potential.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet isn't just a luxury--it's essential infrastructure for modern life. For Canada's rural, remote and northern communities, having a reliable connection can often mean the difference between being able to access vital virtual health care, find work, grow a business or just keep in touch with loved ones. That's exactly why our government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadian households to high-speed Internet by the end of 2026 and 100% by 2030. Today's investment brings us one step nearer to closing that last mile. Through our partnership with Northwestel, up to 869 Indigenous households in communities throughout the Northwest Territories will soon benefit from access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"For too long, too many northern Indigenous communities have had to go without reliable Internet access in a world where safety, opportunity and access to vital services depend on connectivity. Building Canada strong means connecting communities to ensure nobody is left behind. This investment to bring high-speed Internet to more than 850 Indigenous households across the Northwest Territories closes an important gap and ensures the people who call the North home have the same opportunities as people anywhere else in Canada."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Sky to Home brings world-leading fibre infrastructure and low Earth orbit satellite technology together to deliver high-speed, unlimited Internet in remote northern communities. It is how we expand opportunity, strengthen essential services and close the digital divide with a solution built and overseen here in Canada."

– Curtis Shaw, President, Northwestel

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

Today, 96.3% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In the Northwest Territories, 85.7% of households currently have access to high-speed Internet.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $81 million in connectivity projects in the Northwest Territories.

Established as a Crown corporation in 1969, Telesat is now a Canadian-controlled and publicly traded corporation (TSAT: TSX and Nasdaq), employing Canadians across five provinces and one territory. It is one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators.

The Government of Canada entered into a $600 million agreement with Telesat Lightspeed to secure high-speed Internet capacity over Canada through the company's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Under the agreement, this capacity will help Internet service providers improve connectivity in the most challenging rural and remote communities, including in the Far North.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women. Better connectivity means more tools in moments of danger, helping victims of violence access critical online resources and get help when they need it most.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Government of Canada to help bring high-speed Internet access to communities in the Northwest Territories

On May 15, 2026, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, alongside the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced over $13 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet access to up to nine communities in the Northwest Territories.

Here is an overview of the Northwest Territories' connectivity status:

As of May 2026, 85.7% of Northwest Territories households have access to high-speed Internet of at least 50 megabits per second download and 10 megabits per second upload (50/10 Mbps+).

In 2021, 67.3% of Northwest Territories households had access to high-speed Internet (50/10 Mbps+).

By the end of 2026, 94.5% of Northwest Territories households are projected to have access to high-speed Internet (50/10 Mbps+).

The following communities will benefit from improved Internet access thanks to the Northwestel project funded by the Government of Canada:

Internet

service

provider Federal

funding Number of

households to

be served Communities to

benefit Technology Estimated

completion

date Northwestel,

UBF-06899 $13,370,072 Up to 869 Colville Lake (Behdzi

Ahda'' First Nation),

Gamètì First Nation,

Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour,

Trout Lake (Sambaa

K'e First Nation), Wekweètì

(Dechi Laot'i First Nations) Fibre and low

Earth orbit

satellites March 2028

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Rural Development), [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]