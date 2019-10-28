Media Advisory - Ottawa event invites people to learn about the future of cancer research

Free community event will feature expert presentations and other family-friendly activities to educate attendees on a variety of cancer topics

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Cancer patients, survivors, their family and friends, charity donors, volunteers, and members of the community in the Ottawa area are invited to "Cancer: Piecing the Puzzle Together," a free event taking place this Saturday at the Shaw Centre.

The Canadian Cancer Research Alliance is hosting this family-friendly afternoon with presentations, in both English and French, from local and national cancer researchers educating participants on the challenges of living with cancer, "what's new" in cancer research, and patient advocacy. There will be booths and displays from local cancer charities, patient support groups, research institutes and hospitals.

The event will also feature family-friendly activities including walkthrough tours of Colorectal Cancer Canada's "Giant Colon" and an interactive exhibit demonstrating virtual reality technology that helps individuals going through cancer treatment.

The event comes in advance of the Canadian Cancer Research Conference, Canada's largest biennial gathering of national and international researchers, clinicians and decision-makers. This year's conference is hosted in Ottawa starting on Sunday, November 3 and will bring together a diverse set of delegates to learn about the latest developments in Canadian cancer research and to network across their research disciplines. At the conference, the five CCRA award winners will be announced for their achievements in cancer research.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Cancer: Piecing the Puzzle Together – Free Community Event



When: Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:30 p.m. ET – 4:30 p.m. ET



Where: Shaw Centre – Rideau Canal Atrium (2nd floor) 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2



Presentations: Keynote Presentation, Cancer: From biology to breakthroughs – Dr. John Bell, The Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa & Lucy Van Oldenbarneveld, cancer survivor

Cancer Research 101 – Dr. Jennifer Quizi, BioCanRx & Dr. Jean-Simon Diallo (French presenter), The Ottawa Hospital

Intro to Clinical Trials – Natalie Wright & Caroline Lalonde (French presenter), The Ottawa Hospital

Cancer Research Investment – Kim Badovinac, Canadian Cancer Research Alliance & Dr. Lucille Beaudet (French presenter), Cancer Research Society

Patient Advocacy – Nathalie Baudais & Denis Raymond (French presenter), cancer survivors and patient ambassadors

Life with Cancer – Patricia Barrett-Robillard & Linda Eagen (French presenter), Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation



Events: Colorectal Cancer Canada's "Inflatable Giant Colon" – walkthrough tours

Virtual reality interactive display – showcases VR intervention that allows people undergoing cancer treatment to take a virtual getaway from their hospital bed

"Let's Talk Science" kids' activity

Booths and displays from over 20 local organizations including: Canadian Cancer Society, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer and The Ottawa Hospital

The event is free to attend, open to the public, and will feature both English and French sessions.

View the full list of event activities and the presentation schedule

Learn more about the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance (CCRA), visit: https://www.ccra-acrc.ca/.

