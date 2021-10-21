Media Advisory - Ontario's Access to Justice Week delivers programs for legal professionals and public focused on inclusivity and community building Français
Oct 21, 2021, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend Ontario's sixth annual Access to Justice (A2J) Week from October 25 to 29, featuring a series of virtual programs centered on the themes of inclusive justice and community building.
Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. In addition to opportunities for legal professionals, this year's programming also features public-facing workshops designed to help break down every day barriers faced by those accessing the justice system. These free public legal education seminars will be held on October 27 and 28 to help answer everyday legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources.
Visit the TAG website for detailed information about the full line-up of events, summarized below:
Monday October 25
- A closer look: The justice sector's response to the TRC's Calls to Action
- National event: Access to justice: Indigenous perspectives
- Building blocks: Towards cultural competency in the justice sector
- Use your legal training: Afghan crisis
Tuesday October 26
- Working together to increase access to justice
- People-centered access to justice: Best practices for serving clients with mental health needs
- National event: Reflections on the impact of COVID-19 on online adjudication
- Access to justice tools and resources for sole practitioners and small firms
Wednesday October 27
- National Duty Counsel Day
- A2J in practice: Tips for successfully building access to justice into your law practice
- Public workshop: Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2021
- Public workshop: Droits linguistiques et services en français en Ontario
- National event: Developing and engaging in a reconciliation mapping exercise
- Inclusive innovation: Best practices for "digital first" virtual courts and tribunals
- National event: Rural access to justice
- Public workshop: Law and daily life – addressing your legal questions
- Justice on the ground
Thursday October 28
- Public workshop: Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2021
- National event: Community justice colloquium: Advancing community-based access to justice
- Guidelines for better legal workshops
- National event: Disability justice: Accessibility and beyond
- Making connections: Promoting the role of paralegals in access to justice
Friday October 29
How journalism is advancing the public dialogue on criminal justice reform
- Breaking down the unfair stigma of a criminal record
- Why be optimistic about bail reform in Ontario?
The Action Group on Access to Justice (TAG) was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change.
Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario
For further information: Members of the media are asked to confirm their attendance in advance by contacting Amy Lewis, Senior Communications Advisor at 416-947-3465 or [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
The Law Society of Ontario
About The Law Society of Ontario: The Law Society regulates lawyers and paralegals in Ontario in the public interest. The Law Society has a duty to protect the public interest, to maintain and advance the cause of justice and the rule of law, to facilitate access to justice...
Share this article