TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend Ontario's sixth annual Access to Justice (A2J) Week from October 25 to 29, featuring a series of virtual programs centered on the themes of inclusive justice and community building.

Ontario's A2J Week is hosted by TAG: The Action Group on Access to Justice in collaboration with the Law Society of Ontario and justice sector partners. In addition to opportunities for legal professionals, this year's programming also features public-facing workshops designed to help break down every day barriers faced by those accessing the justice system. These free public legal education seminars will be held on October 27 and 28 to help answer everyday legal questions and connect participants to relevant legal resources.

Visit the TAG website for detailed information about the full line-up of events, summarized below:

Monday October 25

A closer look: The justice sector's response to the TRC's Calls to Action

National event: Access to justice: Indigenous perspectives

Building blocks: Towards cultural competency in the justice sector

Use your legal training: Afghan crisis

Tuesday October 26

Working together to increase access to justice

People-centered access to justice: Best practices for serving clients with mental health needs

National event: Reflections on the impact of COVID-19 on online adjudication

Access to justice tools and resources for sole practitioners and small firms

Wednesday October 27

National Duty Counsel Day

A2J in practice: Tips for successfully building access to justice into your law practice

Public workshop: Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2021

Public workshop: Droits linguistiques et services en français en Ontario

National event: Developing and engaging in a reconciliation mapping exercise

Inclusive innovation: Best practices for "digital first" virtual courts and tribunals

National event: Rural access to justice

Public workshop: Law and daily life – addressing your legal questions

Justice on the ground

Thursday October 28

Public workshop: Law Practice Program free legal clinic 2021

National event: Community justice colloquium: Advancing community-based access to justice

Guidelines for better legal workshops

National event: Disability justice: Accessibility and beyond

Making connections: Promoting the role of paralegals in access to justice

Friday October 29

How journalism is advancing the public dialogue on criminal justice reform

Breaking down the unfair stigma of a criminal record

Why be optimistic about bail reform in Ontario ?

The Action Group on Access to Justice (TAG) was established by the Law Society of Ontario in 2015 to facilitate better coordination and collaboration across the justice sector. With support from the Law Society of Ontario and the Law Foundation of Ontario, TAG works with a range of justice stakeholders to develop meaningful, public-centred solutions that advance systemic change.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Members of the media are asked to confirm their attendance in advance by contacting Amy Lewis, Senior Communications Advisor at 416-947-3465 or [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.lsuc.on.ca

