Media Advisory - Ontario Nurses' Association to Host All-Candidates Roundtable Discussion on Preventing Violence Against Nurses

Nurses to call on federal election candidates to develop a national strategy

OTTAWA, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) leaders and front-line members will discuss the serious issue of workplace violence against nurses at a roundtable discussion. All local federal election candidates have been invited to participate as nurses call on federal candidates to commit to developing a national strategy on workplace violence in health care.

"For too long, political leaders have ignored what nurses and health-care professionals have been experiencing firsthand – workplace violence is constant and is on the rise," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "We need a national strategy to prevent workplace violence in health care and end these avoidable injuries to those of us who want to focus on healing patients, not ourselves and our colleagues."

As part of ONA's Nurses Vote 2019 campaign, front-line members are speaking to local candidates about the serious and worsening issue of workplace violence. ONA is demanding concrete actions from candidates during this federal election, including pharmacare for all, an end to workplace violence, and national standards for long-term care, including phasing out for-profit homes at the expense of our frail and elderly.

ONA is the union representing 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

WHAT: ONA All-Candidates Roundtable on Violence in Health Care WHEN: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 7:00 to 8:30 pm WHERE: Nepean Centrepointe Public Library, Room 1B, 101 Centrepointe Drive, Ottawa, ON

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

