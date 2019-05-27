Media Advisory - Ontario Convenience Stores Association Available to respond to Ontario Plan for Alcohol Modernization
Ontario Convenience Stores Association
May 27, 2019, 15:31 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) is available for comment on the government's decision on the future of beer and wine retailing in Ontario, and what this means for Ontario's breweries and wineries.
Date:
Monday, May 27, 2019
Time:
After 2:30 pm
SOURCE Ontario Convenience Stores Association
For further information: Media inquiries: jperenack@strategycorp.com or hterweeme@strategycorp.com
