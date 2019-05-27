Media Advisory - Ontario Convenience Stores Association Available to respond to Ontario Plan for Alcohol Modernization

News provided by

Ontario Convenience Stores Association

May 27, 2019, 15:31 ET

OAKVILLE, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Convenience Stores Association (OCSA) is available for comment on the government's decision on the future of beer and wine retailing in Ontario, and what this means for Ontario's breweries and wineries.

Date:

Monday, May 27, 2019


Time:

After 2:30 pm

SOURCE Ontario Convenience Stores Association

For further information: Media inquiries: jperenack@strategycorp.com or hterweeme@strategycorp.com

Organization Profile

Ontario Convenience Stores Association

You just read:

Media Advisory - Ontario Convenience Stores Association Available to respond to Ontario Plan for Alcohol Modernization

News provided by

Ontario Convenience Stores Association

May 27, 2019, 15:31 ET