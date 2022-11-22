TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Small Business Saturday is on November 26, adding to the week's big annual shopping events - Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Small Business Saturday is brought to you by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) and American Express to encourage local shopping during this busy retail season.

"Small businesses are big contributors to their communities and in turn, shopping local makes a big difference for our neighbourhoods and the broader Canadian economy," said Laura Jones, Executive Vice-President at CFIB. "We're encouraging all Canadians to support local and shop at small businesses on November 26 and throughout the holidays. Where we choose to spend our money makes a difference."

In a recent survey, 38% of CFIB retail members said they would be offering sales or special discounts in their business this weekend. In addition to finding great deals, there are many reasons Canadians can feel good about shopping local on Small Business Saturday and for the holidays:

Keeping our communities vibrant and thriving Supporting Canadian workers: small businesses employ over half of private sector employees across Canada , according to Statistics Canada Supporting local causes: two in three small retailers donate time and money to local charities and causes Keeping dollars local: 69% of small retailers buy from other local businesses Supporting someone's dream

Small Business Saturday details:

What: An annual movement encouraging Canadians to visit small, local businesses during the holiday shopping season

An annual movement encouraging Canadians to visit small, local businesses during the holiday shopping season When: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Where: Across Canada

Canadians and small business owners interested in celebrating Small Business Saturday can visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca for free tools and resources, including printable posters and digital images.

Methodology:

Your Voice – November 2022: An online survey completed by 2,024 CFIB members between November 10-16, 2022. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.2 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Small Business Saturday® is brought to you by CFIB and American Express® and supported by Canada Post. It encourages local shopping and provides posters and other promotional tools for businesses.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

