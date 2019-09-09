Media Advisory - News conference to sound alarm on B.C. salmon fishery crisis

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Fish harvesters and allied workers from British Columbia's coast are sounding the alarm about an unfolding disaster in the salmon fishing industry that has led to widespread closures and economic hardship.

"Small coastal communities are suffering from the worst commercial fishing season in fifty years," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Region Director. "No matter the region and no matter the salmon species, runs have plummeted. It's a crisis and governments must act to support workers and their communities."

Unifor says that as climate change continues to make systemic impacts on ecosystems and marine life, workers in the commercial fishing industry should have access to disaster relief or extended unemployment supports.

WHAT: News conference to discuss B.C. salmon fishery crisis WHO: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Tony Roberts, Native Brotherhood

of B.C.; John Helin, former gillnetter and current Mayor of Lax Kw'alaams; Bob Chamberlain,

previous Vice President Union of BC Indian Chiefs and NDP candidate for Nanaimo—Ladysmith;

Joy Thorkelson, President of the United Fishermen and Allied Workers' Union WHEN: Monday, September 9 at 1 p.m. Pacific Time WHERE: Unifor Regional Office, first floor at 326 12th Street, New Westminster, B.C.

For those who cannot attend in person, the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook page: Facebook.com/uniforcanada

