Media Advisory - New CMA Report: Canadians ready for healthcare to join the online era, and catch up to other service sector

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Next week, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) will release findings on the potential impact of digital advancements in health care. The Future of Connected Health Care report will narrow in on Canadians' perception and acceptance of technology and innovation in health care as well the of connected care on patients of all generations.

WHEN: Thursday, August 8 via Canada Newswire (CNW)



WHAT: Future of Connected Health Care: Reporting on Canadians' Perspective on the Health Care System

Results from a CMA-commissioned poll (June 2019) revealing Canadians are now ready for an Amazon-like online experience when it comes to the delivery of health care

The surprising number of Canadians who are ready to deal with Siri or Alexa for a virtual appointment - rather than showing up and being diagnosed at the doctors' office

How Canadians believe technology will create a system that gives them more control and create greater efficiencies – yet the system itself is far from ready

The CMA will be hosting a two-day Health Summit focused on innovation and technology for a future of better health connections in Toronto (August 12-13)



SPOKESPEOPLE:

Dr. Gigi Osler, President, Canadian Medical Association (Ottawa)

Dr. Sandy Buchman, President-Elect, CMA (Toronto)

Dr. Laurent Marcoux, Past-President, CMA (Montreal)

