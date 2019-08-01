Media Advisory - New CMA Report: Canadians ready for healthcare to join the online era, and catch up to other service sector
Aug 01, 2019, 09:20 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Next week, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) will release findings on the potential impact of digital advancements in health care. The Future of Connected Health Care report will narrow in on Canadians' perception and acceptance of technology and innovation in health care as well the of connected care on patients of all generations.
WHEN:
Thursday, August 8 via Canada Newswire (CNW)
WHAT:
Future of Connected Health Care: Reporting on Canadians' Perspective on the Health Care System
SPOKESPEOPLE:
