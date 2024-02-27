Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX:NEO) will report its fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2023 before the Toronto market opens on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Teleconference Call

Management will host a teleconference call on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the fourth quarter 2023 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (416) 764-8650 (local) or (888) 664-6383 (toll free long distance) or by visiting https://app.webinar.net/Gv4A7qgJzyE. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (416) 764-8677 (local) or (888) 390-0541 (toll free long distance) and entering pass code 612419# until April 15, 2024.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes ten manufacturing facilities located in Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

For further information: Ali Mahdavi, SVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, (416) 962-3300, Email: [email protected]; Jim Sims, Director, Corporate Communications, (303) 503-6203, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.neomaterials.com, e-mail: [email protected]