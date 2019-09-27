Media Advisory - "National Housing Debate" to be Held in Ottawa October 6

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Five national associations have joined forces to organize a "National Housing Debate" taking place Sunday, October 6 from 6 – 7:30pm EST at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa. The following participants have agreed to represent their respective political parties:

Liberal Party of Canada - Adam Vaughan , Spadina-Fort York ( Ontario )

- , Spadina-Fort York ( ) Conservative Party of Canada – Pierre Poilievre , Carleton ( Ontario )

– , ( ) New Democratic Party of Canada – Angella MacEwen , Ottawa West-Nepean ( Ontario )

– , Ottawa West-Nepean ( ) Bloc Quebecois – Geneviève Nadeau, Gatineau ( Quebec )

– Geneviève Nadeau, ( ) Green Party of Canada – Angela Keller-Herzog , Ottawa Centre ( Ontario )

The debate will be moderated by La Presse Bureau Chief Joel-Denis Bellavance, Canadian Press journalist Jordan Press, and Toronto Star columnist Heather Scoffield. It will cover a wide range of issues related to housing and home affordability in Canada. The Debate will feature a number of questions from the moderators, as well as questions from a live audience.

Representatives from the five associations organizing this Debate – the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association, the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, the Canadian Home Builders' Association, the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, and The Canadian Real Estate Association - are also available for comment prior to or after the Debate. Available spokespeople will be sent to all media representatives who RSVP.

For further information: Media are invited to attend this Debate in person. If you wish to attend in person, please RSVP by October 3 by sending your name and news organization to Julie McNamara at jmcnamara@chra-achru.ca, or 613-594-3007 ext. 15.

