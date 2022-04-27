MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Ryan Turnbull to Make a Home Energy Retrofit Financing Program Announcement

WHITBY, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, along with Rory Nisan, Member of the Board of Directors for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will make a home energy retrofit financing program announcement in Whitby, Ontario.

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 9:15 a.m. EDT

Location: Durham College – Whitby Campus

1610 Champlain Avenue

Whitby, Ontario L1N 6A7

Note: The event will take place outside in front of the skilled trades demonstration houses (1608 Champlain Ave., Whitby). Those who wish to attend are asked to respect Durham College's COVID-19 Protocols. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

