Media Advisory - MP Randeep Sarai to announce funding that drives innovation and entrepreneurship in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an event with Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, who will announce Government of Canada support young entrepreneurs and clean technology in British Columbia.

MP Sarai will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

 

Date:

Friday, July 26, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. PST


Location:

Simon Fraser University Surrey Campus
WestStone Group Grand Hall (Mezzanine)
250 - 13450 102 Ave.
Surrey, BC

                                   

For further information: Ben Stanford, Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Mobile: 604-365-8050, ben.stanford@canada.ca

