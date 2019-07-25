Media Advisory - MP Randeep Sarai to announce funding that drives innovation and entrepreneurship in British Columbia Français
Jul 25, 2019, 13:00 ET
VANCOUVER, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an event with Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, who will announce Government of Canada support young entrepreneurs and clean technology in British Columbia.
MP Sarai will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. PST
|
Location:
|
Simon Fraser University Surrey Campus
Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA
WD Homepage
WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada
For further information: Ben Stanford, Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Mobile: 604-365-8050, ben.stanford@canada.ca
Share this article