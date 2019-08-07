Media Advisory - MP Karen Ludwig To Highlight Government Of Canada Investment In North Head, New Brunswick

NORTH HEAD, NB, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 8, 2019 Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest Karen Ludwig will share details about the Government of Canada's plan to improve the small craft harbour in North Head on Grand Manan Island. Photo opportunities will be available for media in attendance.

Date: Thursday, 8 August 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. AT Location: North Head Wharf

Fishermen's Wharf Road

North Head NB

In case of inclement weather

North Head Hall,

126 Route 776

North Head NB

E0G2M0

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region

For further information: Danica Garner, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, Danica.Garner@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca