Media Advisory - MP Karen Ludwig To Highlight Government Of Canada Investment In North Head, New Brunswick
Aug 07, 2019, 10:45 ET
NORTH HEAD, NB, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 8, 2019 Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest Karen Ludwig will share details about the Government of Canada's plan to improve the small craft harbour in North Head on Grand Manan Island. Photo opportunities will be available for media in attendance.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, 8 August 2019
|
Time:
|
11:30 a.m. AT
|
Location:
|
North Head Wharf
In case of inclement weather
North Head Hall,
126 Route 776
North Head NB
E0G2M0
Stay Connected
- Follow the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Maritimes Region
For further information: Danica Garner, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 613-992-3474, Danica.Garner@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Share this article