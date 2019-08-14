Media Advisory - MP Hehr to Make a Clean Technology Announcement for Alberta's Oil and Gas Sector

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce a clean technology investment for Alberta's oil and gas sector in Calgary.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019 Time: 9 a.m. MDT Location: Chevron Plaza, Suite 400

500 5 Ave SW Calgary, Alberta

T2P 3L5

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

