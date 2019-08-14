Media Advisory - MP Hehr to Make a Clean Technology Announcement for Alberta's Oil and Gas Sector Français
Aug 14, 2019, 13:43 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament for Calgary Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce a clean technology investment for Alberta's oil and gas sector in Calgary.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 15, 2019
|
Time:
|
9 a.m. MDT
|
Location:
|
Chevron Plaza, Suite 400
