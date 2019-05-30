Media Advisory - MP Fillmore to announce investments in Oceans research partnerships in Halifax

HALIFAX, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Member of Parliament for Halifax, Andy Fillmore, will announce investments in oceans research partnerships in Nova Scotia. The announcement will be done on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson.

Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)



Date: Friday, May 31, 2019



Location: Dalhousie University

A.L. MacDonald (D) Building

5283 Morris Street

Halifax, NS

