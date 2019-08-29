Media Advisory - MP Boissonnault to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs Français

EDMONTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Edmonton to announce federal investments in women entrepreneurs.

Event:

Women's Entrepreneurship Strategy Announcement



Date:

Friday, August 30, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Location:

Alberta Women Entrepreneurs
10310 Jasper Avenue
Edmonton, AB T5J 2W4

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Narmin Hassam-Clark, A/Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, 780-399-1058, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca

