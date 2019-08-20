Media Advisory - Ministers Wilkinson and Donaldson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement Français English Français

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 20, 2019, 16:44 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and British Columbia's Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, the Honourable Doug Donaldson, will make an announcement regarding the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Ministers Wilkinson and Donaldson will also provide an update on the Big Bar Landslide response operation.

Media are invited to attend. The Ministers will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time:

11:45 a.m. (local time)

Location:

University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus, Faculty of Forestry

The Atrium of Forest Sciences Centre (Ground Level / Reading Section)


2424 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4


Directions:

 UBC Atrium of Forest Sciences Centre

This event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

