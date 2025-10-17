HAIDA GWAII, BC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the Haida Nation, Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, and the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, formally announced two marine refuges on Haida Gwaii: G̱aw Ḵáahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii. The marine refuges will protect multiple species of salmon, sea birds and their habitat, and other important species such as herring and harbour seals.

Building upon nearly two decades of Haida Nation-led marine planning, the joint recognition of the G̲aw K̲áahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii Marine Refuges complements the ongoing implementation of the Haida Gwaii Marine Plan and the objectives outlined in the Northern Shelf Bioregion Marine Protected Area (MPA) Network Action Plan. The marine refuges are two of three new sites established under the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence initiative to advance reconciliation and Indigenous-led marine conservation on the west coast of Canada.

G̲aw K̲áahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii Marine Refuges will be co-managed by Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO). They protect areas of cultural and ecological significance, and support conservation and local food security on Haida Gwaii.

Recognition of the G̲aw K̲áahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii Marine Refuges reflects Canada's commitment to marine conservation and brings the Government of Canada closer to achieving its goal of protecting 30 per cent of marine and coastal areas by 2030.

Quotes

"G̲aw K̲áahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii hold great significance to the Haida Nation. Guided by knowledge shared by Elders and knowledge holders during the Haida Marine Traditional Knowledge Study, G̲aw K̲áahlii and X̲aana K̲aahlii were identified as key areas to protect. These inlets support a rich diversity of life, including all species of ts.íin | chiina salmon, íinang | iinang herring and many others that are important for Haida and local food security. Because of this, we have a sense of Gin 'laa hl isdaa.uu | ʹLaa guu ga k̲anhllns Responsibility to ensure future generations are able to continue to enjoy the bounties of the ocean."

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, President, Council of Haida Nation

"Protecting our marine environment is a key priority for the Government of Canada as are our commitments in implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDA). Working in partnership with the Council of the Haida Nation, these new marine refuges are a concrete step under the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence. They will safeguard the Northern Shelf Bioregion, support sustainable harvests, and leave a strong legacy for people who rely on these waters today and in the years ahead."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

In June 2024, partners working to protect the Great Bear Sea reached a major milestone by signing three key agreements: Launch of the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence (PFP): 17 First Nations, the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and Coast Funds came together to launch a long-term funding initiative to support Indigenous-led conservation efforts in the region. Marine Protected Area Network Agreement: 17 First Nations--including the Council of the Haida Nation--along with Canada and the Province of British Columbia, signed an agreement to work together to plan and manage the Great Bear Sea Marine Protected Area Network in the Northern Shelf Bioregion. Haida Nation MPA Agreement : The Council of the Haida Nation, Canada, and the Province of British Columbia signed the Haida Nation MPA agreement to guide co-governance in the establishment and management marine protected areas Haida Gwaii waters.

The marine refuges add 29.58 km 2 of protected ocean area towards Canada's Marine Conservation Targets: G̱aw Ḵáahlii Marine Refuge: 22.42 km 2 X̲aana K̲aahlii Marine Refuge: 7.16 km 2

of protected ocean area towards Canada's Marine Conservation Targets: A marine refuge is a long-term fisheries-area closure established under the Fisheries Act to help protect important species, their habitats, and ecosystems. A marine refuge is recognized as an Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure (OECM).

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow the Council of the Haida Nation on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]; Gaad Gas Raven Ryland, Communications Manager, Council of the Haida Nation, 250-559-4468, [email protected]