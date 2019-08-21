Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund announcement English Français Français

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Aug 21, 2019, 12:35 ET

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will make an announcement regarding the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund. Minister Wilkinson will also provide an update on the Big Bar Landslide response operation.

Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time:

11:45 a.m. (local time)

Location:

University of British Columbia, Vancouver campus, Faculty of Forestry
 

2424 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4
   

Directions:

 2424 Main Mall, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z4

This event will be livestreamed on Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Facebook page.

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, Media.xncr@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

